Chrissie Harkin

Drom, Templemore. 3rd of May 2021,

Pre deceased by her Brother Pat and Sister Josie. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Amanda, Son in law Lorcan, Grandchildren, Paddy, Tom and Charlie; Sisters Bridie, Sheila, Carmel and Noleen, Brothers John, Jimmy, Frank, Ger and Joe, Sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews and nieces, Relatives and a large circle of friends.

Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drom on Thursday at 11.30.

Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can also be left on www.ejgrey.com

Mass can be viewed on www.drominch.com

