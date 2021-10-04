Chriss Long (nee Brett), Holycross & Drombane

Chriss Long nee Brett

Glenreigh, Holycross, and formerly of Drombane. Peacefully at her home, after a long illness and surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Tommy and her grandchild Aisling O’Reilly. Deeply regretted by her family, sons Tom, Jerry, Sean and Jim, daughters Bridget and Margaret, sons-in-law Ollie and Evan, daughters-in-law Tess, Bríd, Janice and Pamela, grandchildren, brother, Phil Brett, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home (E41C665) on Tuesday 5th October.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Wednesday morning for requiem mass at 11:30am.

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s cemetery (old Cemetery Holycross).

The funeral mass can be viewed online here.

