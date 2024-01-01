Chris Halley, Cahir

Chris Halley

Priest Road, Cahir

Chris passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Predeceased by his son Paul, sister Joan and brother Eddie. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, daughter Carole (Clapham), grandchildren Emma, Leanne, Niamh, John and Sophie, son in law George, daughter in law Dionne, great grandchildren Jack, Eva, Daire and Tadhg, sisters Frances, Mary and Kathleen, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church Cahir on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Acute Stroke Unit at Tipperary University Hospital