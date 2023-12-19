Chris Fitzgerald, Roscrea

7 Ashbury Avenue, Roscrea.

Died 15th December 2023.

Predeceased by his parents Tommy and Norah, partner Sally, daughter Sue Ellen, brothers Pat, Jimmy, Peter, sisters Martina and Eileen.

Rest in Peace

Much loved father of Christopher and Martina, father in law of Katie, grandfather of Tommy, Rosiemae, Lilyann, Christopher, Micky, Lola, Freya. Chris will be sadly missed by his brothers Denis, Danny, Thomas, his sisters Breda and Geraldine, his aunts Bridie and Mag, uncle Bill, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in his residence (E53 WK15) on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal from his residence Wednesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for funeral mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in adjoining old cemetery.

Chris’s funeral mass can be viewed live on www.stcronanscluster.ie