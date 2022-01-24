Charlie Best, Dublin & Fethard

Charlie Best

Upper Rathmines Road, Dublin and late of Fethard. Passed away peacefully Friday 21st January 2022 after a short illness, in the wonderful care of the ICU staff, St. James’s Hospital, surrounded by his family and his good friend Monsignor Eoin Thynne.

Sadly missed by his wife and best friend Alice Leahy, his son Kieran, daughter Michelle and daughters-in-law Carol and Jacinta, his brothers and sisters, his grandchildren Nadine, Caitríona, Laura, Alan, Marcus and Kieran and great-granddaughter Sophia, The Swan Leisure Centre, Maxwell Court Art Group, Fair City and Lawlors Butchers, his neighbours and his wide circle of friends.

Pre-deceased by his late wife Sheila and sons Declan and Alan.

Funeral on Wednesday after 11am Mass at the Church of Mary Immaculate, Refuge of Sinners, Rathmines to Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Family flowers only.

The Mass may be viewed on www.rathminesparish.ie

