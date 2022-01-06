Charles Jonathan Hazell, Fethard

Charles Jonathan Hazell

Watergate Street, Fethard. Age 83, peacefully at University Hospital, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, on January 2nd 2022.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Diana, his sons Joss, Ralph and Jack, his daughter Olivia and all of their children, his sister Louise, relations and friends. May he rest in peace.

His Funeral Service will take place in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Magorban, Silverfort, Fethard, Co Tipperary on Saturday January 8th 2022 at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

