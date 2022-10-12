Celine King (nee Carroll), Killaloe & Portroe

Shannarra, Ballyheefy, Killaloe, Co. Clare and formerly of Portroe.

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her sisters Nancy, Josie, Sadie; brothers Terry, Eamon, Pat and Tony. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tommy, heartbroken daughter Sarah and sons Casey, Darrell and Julian; sisters Mary, Eileen and Monica; brother Kevin; adored grandchildren Isabel, Sofia, Ava, Clara, Alannah, Morgan, Lottie, Oscar, Arabella, Matilda; son in law P.J Delaney, daughters in law Ailish, Gemma and Hannah; brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends.

May Celine’s gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Lynch’s Funeral Home, Killaloe this Thursday at 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Ogonnelloe, burial afterwards in New Cemetery, Ogonnelloe.