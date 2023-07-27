Celine England, Co. Laois

Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory, Co. Laois.

Peacefully in the excellent care of the Matron and staff of Milford Hospice, Limerick after a short illness borne with great courage, dignity and humour.

Pre-deceased by her parents Kitty and Joe and her sisters Reenie and Noreen.

Deeply regretted by her sister Esther, brothers Joseph, TF and Gerard, sisters-in-law Carole, Margaret and Marianne, brother-in-law Leo, nieces, nephews, relatives, her very good neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 NY70) on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am from Tierney’s Funeral Home to St. Moula’s Church, Ballaghmore (R32 RC53) for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Live stream link to follow.