Cathy Cullen nee McSweeney, Nenagh and Killenaule

Gortlandroe, Nenagh and formerly Killenaule.

July 2nd 2024, peacefully at St. Conlon’s Home, Nenagh.

Predeceased by her husband John.

Sadly missed by her sons Tony and Paul, brother Michael Sweeney. Much loved grandmother of Katie, Ellie, Anna, Jack, Che and Carina and great granddaughter Sadie Rose. Daughters in Law Kaye and Jackie.

Deeply regretted by her Brothers in Law, Sisters in Law, Relatives and Friends.

Reposing at her son Tony’s home in Gurtagarry (E45 W440) on Friday from 6pm to 7.45pm.

Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Gurtagarry to arrive at 8pm.

Mass on Saturday at 11 followed by burial in Crosscannon Graveyard, Killenaule at approximately 1.45pm.

Family flowers only.

The family would like to acknowledge the kind care Cathy received from Director of Nursing Elaine Flynn and her staff at St. Conlon’s Road, Nenagh.