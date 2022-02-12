Cathleen Fahey, Carrick-on-Suir

St Nicholas, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Caitlan and father Jimmy, sisters Lisa, Sinead, Margaret-Ann, brothers Tommy and Darren, sister in law Ciara, nieces nephews relatives and her large circle of friends. may she rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh’s funeral home Carrick-on-Suir on Monday Evening the 14th February from 7pm to 8pm.

Arriving at St Nicholas Church for requiem mass on Tuesday the 15th February at 1.30pm followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

