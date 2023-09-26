Catherine von Hildebrand Cashel

Ballagh, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly Dundrum, Dublin

Peacefully, in the care of the wonderful staff of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel, predeceased by her husband, Breandán Ó hEithir. Sadly missed by her children, Maria, Ruairí, and Brian, and by her grandchildren, brothers, sisters, and extended family and friends around the world.

Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty, on Wednesday 27th September, from 6pm. to 7pm.

Funeral mass at 10am Thursday 28th September at the Church of Jesus Christ Our Saviour, Rossmore(E25 RK72). Streaming: www.churchcamlive.ie/rossmore-parish-live-stream/

Also reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum, Dublin (D14 F3X2) on Thursday 28th September from 5pm to 7pm.

Memorial Service at 10.45am on Friday 29th September at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu to CONCERN.