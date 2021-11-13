Catherine “Rena” Kennedy, Fethard

Arbour Hill, Fethard.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home, Cashel on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday in St. Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass at 11.30am which can be viewed on http://Churchcamlive.ie/Moyglass followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

