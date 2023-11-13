Catherine (Kathleen) Purcell nee Keady, Thurles

Clongour, Thurles

Peacefully, surrounded by her devoted family on the 13th November 2023. Beloved wife of Michael, sister of Donal Kealy. Predeceased by her sister Mary Dunne and brother Fr. Seán Kealy C.S.Sp. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her adoring family P.J., Antoinette, Adrian, Cáit, Dara, Rosemarie, Fiacre, Rory, Audrey, Aisling as well as her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-children, great-grand-children, sisters-in-law, former Presentation Convent colleagues and her large circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday 15th November from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Thursday 16th November at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

Suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam dílis i dteannta na Naomh agus na n-aingeal.