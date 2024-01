Ballyknockane, Ardfinnan.

Pre-deceased by her father Michael O’Gorman and her mother Catherine O’Gorman (nee Wall).

Deeply regretted by her cousins, friends and neighbours

Reposing at St Theresa’s Hospital Clogheen today Tuesday from 6.30pm. Removal at 8pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Duhill.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 o’ clock , followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.