Catherine O’Dwyer ( Nee Kirwan), Ballingarrane

By
Tipp FM
-

Ballingarrane and late of Plunkett Tec. , Clonmel.
Peacefully on Saturday 22nd October 2022, predeceased  by her husband Peter Paul ,sister Mai Moroney and brother Michael.
Sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary and Gemma, sons John, Michael, Martin, Peter  and Joseph, daughters in law Marion, Debbie and  Ann, son in law Gary, John’s Partner Grainne, grandchildren, brother  John, sister Winnie ( Hickey), sisters in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
May Catherine Rest in Peace.
Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm
Catherine’s  funeral will arrive at St. Mary’s Church Irishtown on Tuesday morning at 11.50am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon  which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel  followed  by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.
Family flowers only donation if desired to south Tipperary Hospice movement