Catherine O’Dwyer ( Nee Kirwan), Ballingarrane

Ballingarrane and late of Plunkett Tec. , Clonmel.

Peacefully on Saturday 22nd October 2022, predeceased by her husband Peter Paul ,sister Mai Moroney and brother Michael.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary and Gemma, sons John, Michael, Martin, Peter and Joseph, daughters in law Marion, Debbie and Ann, son in law Gary, John’s Partner Grainne, grandchildren, brother John, sister Winnie ( Hickey), sisters in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Catherine Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm

Catherine’s funeral will arrive at St. Mary’s Church Irishtown on Tuesday morning at 11.50am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only donation if desired to south Tipperary Hospice movement