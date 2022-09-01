Catherine O’Connell nee Ryan, Ballingarry

Shangarry, Ballingarry, Thurles

Catherine passed away peacefully in the care of the Croi Oir ward of Our Lady’s Hospital Cashel, surrounded by her family.

Predeceased by her father Dan Ryan and mother Lilly Ryan, her sister Annie and brother Martin.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, her family, Marie (Clancy), TJ, Lil and John, son-in-law Anthony, daughter-in-law Marie, grandchildren Emma, John, Kate, Amy, Adam, Oscar and Paul, her sisters Mary, Pauline, Josie and Lilly, brothers Pat, Rodie, Donal and Tom, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Catherine Rest In Peace

Reposing in Ronan’s Funeral Home Ballingarry on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm.

Removal on Friday from her daughter Marie’s residence in Shangarry to The Church of The Assumption, Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.