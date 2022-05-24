Catherine Neill nee O’Donnell, Clonmel

Bianconi Drive and Melview Nursing Home Clonmel.

23rd May 2022 peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital.

Predeceased by her daughter Jacqueline and granddaughter Rebecca.

Sadly missed by her loving son Patrick, grandsons Thomas and Gerard, sister Marian, brothers, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Catherine Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 7pm to 8pm.

Catherine’s Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Oliver’s Church on Thursday at 1.20pm for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.