Catherine Leahy nee Sage, Templemore

Railway View and formerly Lacey Avenue, Templemore.

6th of August 2023, peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a short illness very bravely borne.

Predeceased by her dad Jimmy and brother Seamus.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Oliver, daughter Catherine, sons Michael, Noel, Brendan, Cathal and Stefan, mother Kathleen, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends.

May Catherine rest in peace

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 12 noon. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

The mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to friends of Nenagh hospital, c/o Grey’s Funeral Home.