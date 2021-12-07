Catherine ‘Kitty’ Parker (nee Condon), Mitchelstown

Catherine ‘Kitty’ Parker (nee Condon)

7 Brigown, Mitchelstown and formerly of Convent Lodge, Mitchelstown. On December 7th, 2021, peacefully, at home, in her 99th year and in the presence of her family.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy and loving mother of Mary (O’Gorman) and Nora (O’Sullivan) and devoted granny to Terence, Colette, Michelle, Paul and Yvonne. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Michael and Ned, niece Mary Kiely, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Baldwin Street, Mitchelstown on Wednesday (8th December) from 4-5pm.

Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Conceived Without Sin, Mitchelstown on Thursday (9th December) at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kitty’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on http://www.mitchelstownparish.ie/

Please adhere to Government Guidelines on current HSE guidelines on mask wearing, sanitising and social distancing if attending Funeral Service or Cortege.

