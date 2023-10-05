Catherine (Kitty) O’Connor nee Power, Killenaule and Clonmel

Dunguib, Killenaule and formerly of Horsepasture, Powerstown, Clonmel.

Kitty, (in her 98th year), passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital on Wednesday morning in the presence of her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husbands Tom Lenihan and Dermot O’Connor, brothers and sisters, she will be sadly missed by her sister Sr. Bríd (Franciscan Order), sister-in-law Trish, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St Anne’s Church, Ballylaneen, Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

