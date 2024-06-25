Catherine “Kitty” Long nee Boilson, Thurles

Mullauns House, Mill Road, Thurles.

Peacefully at her daughter Jean’s residence in Rathmines, Dublin. In her 93rd year.

Predeceased by her husband Laurence, infant son Laurence, granddaughter baby Katie, brothers James, Thos, Martin and Willie, sisters Peggy, Mary and Angela.

She will be sadly missed by her loving family; sons John, Martin and Frank, daughters Mary and Jean, grandchildren Eoin, Conor, Brian, Megan, Sophie, Lauren, Carl and Fionn, daughters-in-law Josephine, Maria and Monika, son-in-law Carsten, sister Ann (Canada), brother Paul, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Mary, Philomena and Bernie, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road on from 5pm to 7pm arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.