Catherine ‘Kitty’ Lonergan (nee Curtin), Co. Waterford & Clonmel

Montana, Grange Lawn, Grange Park, Co. Waterford and formerly of Shanbally, Lisronagh, Clonmel.

Died 28th May 2021.

Predeceased by her husband Pat, sadly missed by her loving son Tom, nieces, nephew, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and friends, may she rest in peace.

Arriving at Lisronagh Church on Monday the 31st May 2021 for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Powerstown cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on powerstownchurch.com.

Due to HSE guidelines, Kitty’s mass and burial will take place for immediate family.

