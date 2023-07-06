Catherine Kitty (Kit) O’Donovan (Née Murphy), Carrick-on-Suir

34 Marian Avenue, Carrick-on-Suir.

On Thursday July 6th, 2023.

Predeceased by her Husband Thomas.

Deeply regretted by her loving children Michael, Seán, Thomas, Jimmy, Helen, Mary, Theresa, Margaret and Catherine, sister-in-law, Minnie, brother-in-law Seán, Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Kitty rest in peace.

Kitty will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick on Suir on Friday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at St Nicholas Church Carrick on Suir on Saturday for requiem Mass at 10.30am, followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.