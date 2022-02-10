Catherine (Kitty) Grimes nee Carroll, Templemore

Cobbs, Templemore.

10th of February 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family at 103 years of age.

Predeceased by her husband Mick, brothers Jim and Fr. Lant and infant grandson Michael.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Anne Kennedy (Drom), Eileen Gleeson (Dunadee, Naas), Catherine Ryan (Borrisoleigh), son Paddy, daughter in law Kathleen, sons in law Jerry, Martin and Martin, sister-in-law Kathleen, grandchildren, Fiona, Marian, Niamh, Laura, Martin, Maria, Jim, Michael, Diarmuid and Caitriona, great grandchildren Charlotte, Mikey, Mathew and Marie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem mass in St. John the Baptist Church Castleiney on Saturday at 12 noon. Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Kitty’s mas may be viewed on www.memoriallane.ie/livestream

