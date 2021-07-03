Catherine (Kitty) Egan (nee Woods), Windgap & Mullinavat, Co. Kilkenny

Butlerswood, Windgap, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Earlsrath, Mullinavat, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday 2nd July at her daughter’s residence.

Predeceased by her husband John Joe, brother; Matty and sister; Elizabeth (Holy Faith Sister).

Kitty will be sadly missed by her son; PJ , daughter; Anne (Dempsey), son-in-law; John, daughter-in-law; Noelle, nephew; Joseph, grand children; Bill, Padraig, Eoin, Jack, Niamh, Kate and Rory, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Kitty rest in peace.

Kitty’s remains will leave her home in Butlerswood at 10:45am on Monday 5th July for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Nicholas’ Church, Windgap, Co. Kilkenny.

Burial will take place afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. Due to current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Kitty’s Funeral Mass will take place for 50 mourners only.

Those who would like to view the Funeral Mass can do so through the Windgap Kilkenny Facebook Page.

