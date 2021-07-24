Catherine (Kitty) Cullinan, (nee Kenehan), Waterford & Clonmel

Newtown Mews, Tramore, Co Waterford and formerly Glenegad Road, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Pre-deceased by her husband Frankie, her brother James and her sisters Josie and Mary.

Kitty passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Sancta Maria Nursing Home, Kinnegad, Co. Meath on Friday afternoon surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved mother of Margaret, Maria, John and Seamus she will be sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons, grandchildren David, Evan, Tara, Aidan, Clodagh, Eoin, Libby, Frankie, Evie, Seán and Bríain, brothers Noel and Willie, sister Peggy, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Majella and Ann, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Monday at 11.00am.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis.

Due to current restrictions the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for family and close friends.

Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

