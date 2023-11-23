Catherine (Kitty) Costigan nee Kearney, Grange

Ballindoney, Grange, Clonmel.

Kitty died peacefully in the care of Rathkeevan Nursing Home, in her 99th year.

Predeceased by her husband Willie, brothers Seamus, Noel and Liam, sisters Joan, Anne, Mary and Imelda.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons Barry and Brian, sister Breda, brother Robert, daughters-in-law Rose and Irene, grandchildren Hannah, Sean, Caitriona and Helen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Cremation Service will take place in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy at 2pm on Friday.