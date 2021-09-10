Catherine (Kitty) Butler (nee Ryan), Thurles

Coumnagella, Curreeny, Kilcommon, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and late of Glenaneigh, Rossmore.

September 10th 2021, (peacefully) in the loving care of her husband and family at her residence.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband PJ, son and daughters, Nora, Gerard, Mary, Kathleen, Breda and Dolores, brothers Ned and John, her 21 grandchildren, sons in law, daughter in law, nephews, nieces, sisters in law, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Sunday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 5 o’clock to 7 o’ clock for family and friends.

Arriving this Monday to The Church of the Little Flower, Curreeny for Funeral Mass at 12 Noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Please adhere to guidelines on social distancing and face coverings.

“May she Rest in Peace”.

