Catherine Kevin nee Downey, Nenagh

Woodview Close, Nenagh.

Peacefully surrounded by her family at University Hospital Limerick on 28th Apr 2022. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tommy & son Alan. Will be sadly missed by her loving family Mark, Paul, Ian & Brian. Grandchildren Mia, Callum, Hayley, Aaliyah & Alex. Sisters Deirdre and Orla, brother Michael, partners Rain, Shauna, Caroline & Chloe, Nieces & nephews cousins neighbours relatives and friends. May Catherine Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Friday from 5 to 7.

Remains will arrive at St. Marys on the Rosary Church Nenagh on Saturday for Requiem mass at 10. Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.

House Strictly Private Please