Catherine Houlihan, Carrick on Suir

Late of St John’s Terrace, Carrick on Suir.

Died 23rd August 2021

Pre deceased by her father James.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken mother Pearl, sister, brother’s, sister in law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Arriving for requiem Mass at St Nicholas Church on Friday the 27th August 2021 at 12 o’clock followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s cemetery.

For those who cannot attend you can view the Funeral Mass on https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/

