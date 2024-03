Railway View, Templemore.

Reposing in Mary and Michael Healy’s residence 29 Railway View Templemore on Sunday from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Removal on Monday Morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Cronin’s Roscrea or Dementia Ireland, c/o Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore.

Mass will be livestreamed on: https://www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/