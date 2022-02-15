Catherine Bergin nee Mullins, Roscrea

Lissanerin, Ballybritt, Roscrea.

Died suddenly at home on February 14th.

Pre-deceased by her parents Jack and Anastasia, brothers John, Joe and Paul, sisters Anastasia and Mary Ellen.

Deeply regretted by her husband Seamus, son Justin, brothers Eamon, Michael and Martin, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm arriving in St. Molua’s Church, Roscomroe at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery.

