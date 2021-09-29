Cath ‘Kitty’ Harker (nee Hickey), England & Kilcommon

Cath (Kitty) Harker nee Hickey

Morecambe, Lancaster, England and formerly of Cummerbeg, Kilcommon, Thurles.

Predeceased by her loving husband Harry, parents William and Kathleen, sisters Mary and Norrie, brothers Paddy, Billy, Johnny, Tommy, Jimmy, sisters in law and brothers in law. Deeply regretted by her heart broken family, daughters Maria and Pat, son Chris, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Martin and Joe, sister in law Mary, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

“May she rest in peace”

Funeral will take place in Morecambe, England on Tuesday 5th October at 10am.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Kitty at St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon at a later date.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence