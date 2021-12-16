Caroline Murphy, Dublin & Roscrea

Caroline Murphy

Shankill, Dublin and formerly of Market Square, Roscrea.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of Kylemore House, Bray. Darling daughter of Tony and Kathleen, predeceased by her loving brother Declan and her late friend Martin. Much loved and sadly missed by her brother Darragh, sister Clodagh, sister-in-law Jackie, brother-in-law Andrew, her nieces Daráine, Ceara and Carina, nephews Declan and Cillian, her aunts Mary, June, Marie, Breda and Josephine, uncles Mel, Hughie and John, cousins, relatives, and a very wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70) on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm.

Please observe health guidelines on social distancing and no handshaking.

Removal on Saturday morning at 11.30 arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea (E53PK82) for Funeral Mass at 12.00.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

Funeral can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

Please leave messages of condolence on the link below.

“O Sacred Heart of Jesus, I place my trust in thee, May Caroline’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace”

