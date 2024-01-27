Caroline Lafford, née Duggan – Cahir

College Court, Cahir.

Caroline passed peacefully at CUH Cork after a short illness bravely borne with her beloved husband Paul and son Kian by her side. Predeceased by her father Dave.

She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband and son, mother Chrissie, brothers Seán, Tony and David, sisters in law Geraldine, Marie and Vicky, nephews Mark, Jason and Killian, nieces Gemma and Arwen, mother in law Noreen, Paul’s brother Ger, his wife Laura and their children Anna and Colm, Paul’s sisters Carol, her partner Brendan and their children Rachel, Emma, Sarah and Holly, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral cortége will leave her home on Monday morning at 11.30am walking to St. Mary’s Church Cahir for funeral mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.