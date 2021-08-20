Carol Collum Walsh, Carrick-on-Suir

Tullohea, South Lodge, Carrick-on-Suir and formerly Cloughcarrigeen, Kilsheelan, Co Tipperary.

Carol passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Bon Secours Hospital, Cork in the early hours of Friday morning surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife and mother she will be sadly missed by her devoted husband Frankie, heartbroken children Brendan and Clodagh, parents Jim and Breda Collum, sister Kay Pyke, brothers Philip, Niall and Edward, Frankie’s parents Willie and Noreen Walsh, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Carol’s Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Grangemockler on Sunday at 12.00 noon.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the livestream service www.irishlivestream.com/22082021ccw.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis.

