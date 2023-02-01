Carmen Quinn, Thurles and Cyprus

Marlstown Manor, Brittas Road, Thurles and formerly Agros, Cyprus.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by her father Tudor (Hodivoianu) and father-in-law Liam (Quinn, Gortnagow House, Holycross).

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband Martin, sons Eddie and Billy, mother Maria, sisters Lizi and Nicoleta, mother-in-law Maire, nieces and nephews especially Richard, Dana and Andrei, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, work colleagues in Parkers Restaurant Holycross and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Bohernanave Church, Thurles on Friday at 9.30am for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by a private family cremation service.