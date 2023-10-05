Carmel Whelan, Thurles

Hope Cottage, Bohernamona Road, Thurles

Unexpectedly on pilgrimage in the Holy Land.

Predeceased by her parents Frances and Dan (Sean Treacy Avenue, Thurles), sister Helen, baby brothers Tommy, Patrick and Gerard.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, partner Pasquale, brother Danny, sisters Angela, Philomena, Frances and Majella, nephews, nieces, adored grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, former colleagues in Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed Thurles, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her Residence Hope Cottage, Bohernamona Road, Thurles (E41 E085) on Saturday from 4pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Sunday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery Thurles.

Family flowers only please, donation box available for Loughtagalla Park Development.