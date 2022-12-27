Carmel Stanners (nee Moloney), Ardfinnan

69 Castleview, Ardfinnan, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully, at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel, on 25th December 2022.

Pre-deceased by her beloved husband John, brother Vincent and son Scott.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, daughter Glenda, sisters Martha O’Brien and June Kelly, sister in law Kathleen Moloney, Kilmacow, brother in law Liam Kelly, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and her many friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir, on this Wednesday 28th from 5pm until 6pm.

Funeral Cortege will arrive at The Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan, for prayers on Wednesday 28th at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Lady’s Abbey Cemetery Ardfinnan. Mass may be watched live via Ardfinnan church live stream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan.

Due to continued presence of Covid 19 family have requested that masks be worn and no handshaking take place.