Carmel Ryan née Coughlan, Birr and Roscrea

Aghagurty, Clareen, Birr, Co. Offaly and formerly of The Tower, Church St, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, passed away peacefully in her 87th year, on Friday, September 29th, in the care of The Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by sister Phyllis (O’Donnell) and her brother Seamus.

Deeply regretted by her beloved husband John (Jackie), her sons; Desmond, Raymond, Timothy and Damien, daughters-in- law; Maria, Marita, Deirdre and Sinéad. She will be sadly missed by her beloved grandchildren, Emma, Jane, Niamh, Daithi, Shane, Déarbhail, Cathal and Conor, great grandchildren Darragh and Ayda, her sister Claire (Grimes), brother Gerard (Coughlan), sisters-in-law Aileen, Roma and Nuala, nephews and nieces, extended family, her neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May her kind and gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr (R42YF75), on Saturday from 4.30p.m. – 7p.m.

Removal from her home on Sunday morning at 1.30pm to arrive at Seir Kieran’s Church, Clareen at 1.45pm for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in Clareen Cemetery.

House private please.

If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, please donate to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul: https://www.svp.ie/donate/