Carmel Maher nee McGrath, Fethard

Rathbritt, Fethard, Co Tipperary.

December 22nd 2023. Predeceased by her husband Brendan , and brother Michael and his wife Betty. Deeply regretted by her daughter Ailish, sons Denis, Seamus, Paul and Kevin, daughters-in-law Mary, Maggie and Vicki, grandchildren Catherine and Linda, sister Imelda, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her son Denis’ home at Coolmoyne, Fethard (E91TF22) on Thursday December 28th from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Prayers will be at 6.00pm.

Carmel’s Funeral Mass will take place in Denis’ house at 10.00am on Friday followed by private cremation