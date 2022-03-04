Carmel Dalton nee Real, Clonmel

Bianconi Drive, Clonmel.

Carmel passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday morning.

Pre-deceased by her husband Jimmy, daughters Shirley and Jackie, sons Gerard and Keith, grandsons Stephen & Gary.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons Michael, James, Richard and John Paul, daughters Frances, Paula, Sonya, Sarah and Johann, sisters Violet and Marie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law Meala and Phyllis, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 10.30am.

Those who cannot attend can watch live on the St Oliver’s Parish Facebook Page or on the following YouTube link https://youtu.be/7Y-YAXvY8eA.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis