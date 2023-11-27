Carmel Bugler nee Haugh, Woodford and Lorrha

Looscaun, Woodford, Co. Galway and formerly Ballymacegan, Lorrha.

Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Nora Haugh, her brothers Tom, Willy and Paddy.

Carmel will be sadly missed by her loving family, beloved husband Michael, her adored daughters Karen and Noreen, her sisters Mary (Dublin), Phyllis (Ballyshrule) and Teresa (London), her brothers Martin and Mike(Lorrha), her nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, kind neighbours and her many wonderful friends.

Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Woodford on Tuesday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Brendan’s Church, Looscaun with burial afterwards in Gortaganna Cemetery.