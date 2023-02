England, and formerly Leigh, Two-Mile-Borris.

The death has occurred of Carmel after a short illness, beloved wife of Kevin (Saunders).

Carmel lived a full life of laughter and kindness and will be greatly missed and forever loved by her brothers, sisters, extended family and friends especially her former nursing colleagues.

She departs this world to join her late mother and father (Nora and Jermiah) and her brother Willie.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dilís.

Funeral Arrangement Later.