Canon Brendan O’Donoghue, Shannon

Shannon, Co. Clare

Peacefully at Ennis General Hospital surrounded by his loving family following a short illness bravely borne.

Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Bridie, sisters Sr Carmel and Imelda, and brother John.

Deeply regretted by his sister Maureen Hoolan (Dunkerrin, Birr), his brother Jim (Pittsburgh, USA), sisters-in-law Margaret and Patricia, eight nephews, five nieces, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, Bishop Fintan Monahan and the priests of the diocese of Killaloe, many friends and parishioners in Shannon and Ennis, and the Killaloe Diocesan Lourdes Pilgrimage.

May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday in Mary Immaculate Church, Shannon at 3pm followed by burial in Illaunmanagh Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed here