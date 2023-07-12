Cáit Delahunty Nee Armshaw, Newport

Rockvale, Newport, and formerly of Barnadomeeny, Rearcross, Co. Tipperary.

11th July 2023 peacefully surrounded by her loving family at St. Michael’s Nursing Home Caherconlish.

Sadly missed by her loving husband John, sons Darius and Trevor, daughter Darina, daughters in law Sarah and maria, son in law Alan and her 10 adoring grandchildren Anna, Emily, Harry, Jack, James, Ria, Keeva, Cormac, Éibhle and Laoise, brothers and sisters Michael, Liam, Martin, Mary, Bridget, Peggy, Teresa, Nancy and Geraldine, (Predeceased by her brothers Seamus and Pius), sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Thursday from 6 to 7.30 p.m.

Arriving on Friday to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m.

Burial afterwards in Rockvale cemetery Newport.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to St. Michael’s Nursing Home and Parkinsons Association of Ireland.

Can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/newport.