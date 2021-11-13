Brigid Nugent nee Crowe, Clonmel and Hollyford

Gortmalogue, Clonmel and formerly Hollyford.

Brigid passed away unexpectedly at Tipperary University Hospital on Thursday evening surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, she will be sadly missed by her husband Seamus, sons Brendan, Aidan & Pádraig, Deirdre & Neasa, brothers, sisters, grandchildren Alanna (and partner Eoin), Aaron, Megan, Sarah, Jodi, James, Áine, Pat & Ada, son-in-law Tony, daughters-in-law Anna and Susan, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 2.00pm in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence