The Island, Cloughjordan

Peacefully at home.

Reposing in Donovan’s Funeral Home, Moneygall on Wednesday evening from 5 to 8 o’clock.

Funeral arriving at St Joseph’s Church, Moneygall on Thursday for Funeral Mass at 11.

Buried afterwards in Dunkerrin new cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association.

House strictly private.