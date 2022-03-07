Brigid Madden nee Murray, Templemore and Clonakenny

10 Church St., Templemore and formally of Dangan, Clonakenny, Roscrea.

Peacefully at home, in the excellent care of her loving daughters.

Predeceased by her husband Tommie, her son in law Thomas Daly and sisters Peg Carroll and Esther Bourke. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Margo Greed, Breeda Carroll, Jo Hogan (Skerries), Lua Fitzpatrick, Libby Slattery (Templederry), Paula Hoare (Birr), Esther Daly (Cavan) and Mel Rasdale (Skerries), her adored grandchildren – Donall, Áine, Nicola, Tom, Stephen, Michael John, Shane, Kevin, Eoin, Elisha, Danielle, Niamh, Dearbhla, Aoibheann, Aoife, Edel, Mikayla, Éanna, her great-grandchildren Kate and Tadhg. Brothers Tom, Martin, Paddy, Mick and sisters Beth, Lua, Carmel and Nora, sons in laws, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing at Grey’s funeral home, Templemore (E41TR83) on Tuesday from 5 to 8 o’clock.

Funeral will arrive at St. Brigid’s church, Clonakenny (E53XP70) on Wednesday for her requiem mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Tipp Hospice.

Condolences can be left at www.ejgrey.com