Brigid Long nee Hickey, Clonmel

Barona, Clonmel.

Brigid passed away peacefully at home on Sunday morning surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Pat and son Noel.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday afternoon from 4.30pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning to St Michael’s Church, Clerihan. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Clerihan Parish Facebook page.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to C.A.R.E. Cancer Support Centre, Clonmel.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.